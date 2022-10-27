NFL World Reacts To The Taylor Heinicke Bonus News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team scrambles with the ball away from the tackle of Efe Obada #94 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was living large this week after a win over the Green Bay Packers.

The backup quarterback filled in for an injured Carson Wentz and led his team to a 23-21 victory. With the win, Heinicke reportedly picked up a very hefty bonus.

"Taylor Heinicke earned a $125,000 bonus for the Commanders' win over the Packers," reporter Nicki Jhabvala said. "His contract includes club win bonuses when he plays 60 percent of the team’s snaps."

So, what did he do with his bonus money? Well, Heinicke reportedly has a tradition where he buys a pair of Jordans in the color of the team he just beat.

Fans couldn't get enough of the news.

"The postscript to this story on Heinicke after Sunday’s win. He said he’d do it… now he has. Just a regular dude," Commanders reporter John Keim said.

"That’s so petty but also amazing," said one fan.

"That’s my quarterback," joked another.

Heinicke will have a chance to add to his collection as the Commanders face off against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.