NFL World Reacts To The Taylor Swift, Dan Snyder Theory

On Wednesday, longtime Washington owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to explore options for selling the team.

The controversial NFL owner has been at the center of public scrutiny for quite some time now — stemming from the ongoing investigation into alleged workplace misconduct within the Commanders organization.

Snyder has also faced criticism for his refusal to build a new stadium. Recently, international pop star Taylor Swift announced her decision to skip FedEx Field on her upcoming stadium tour.

Some fans are suggesting that Swift's decision may have been the final nail in the coffin for Snyder's ownership.

"Taylor Swift brought down Dan Snyder and saved the Washington Commanders franchise I will not be hearing any other opinions on this matter," NFL analyst Andrew Gillis wrote.

"I take back everything I ever said about Taylor Swift," one fan said.

"S/o to a real one @taylorswift13 for making all of the commanders fans dreams come true we know all too well he needs to be gone," another added.

"That’s crazy if Taylor Swift really saved the day lol," another added.

FedEx Field is widely considered one of the worst venues in sports. Swift made a tour stop at the stadium in 2018, but will skip it this time around.