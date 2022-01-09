The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Taysom Hill Injury News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints’ chances of making the playoffs just got a little tougher.

New Orleans needs to beat Atlanta on Sunday to have a chance at making the postseason. The Saints need to win on Sunday and have the 49ers lose to the Rams.

Both games are currently trending in the right direction for Sean Payton’s team, though the Saints could have an uphill battle moving forward.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill just left the game with an apparent injury.

It didn’t look good for Hill, who’s battled concussions this season.

It’s been that kind of year for the Saints, after all.

Saints fans don’t need to panic just yet, though. New Orleans is currently leading Atlanta, 14-6, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.

