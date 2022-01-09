NFL World Reacts To The Taysom Hill Injury News

The New Orleans Saints’ chances of making the playoffs just got a little tougher.

New Orleans needs to beat Atlanta on Sunday to have a chance at making the postseason. The Saints need to win on Sunday and have the 49ers lose to the Rams.

Both games are currently trending in the right direction for Sean Payton’s team, though the Saints could have an uphill battle moving forward.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill just left the game with an apparent injury.

With Taysom Hill banged up, Trevor Siemian is now in at QB for the Saints. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

It didn’t look good for Hill, who’s battled concussions this season.

Taysom Hill is headed in with a concussion. Trevor Siemien is stepping in. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 9, 2022

It’s been that kind of year for the Saints, after all.

Taysom Hill went to the locker room. Somehow seems fitting that it will take a multiple-QB effort to make the playoffs. Just unfortunate because Hill was dealing. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 9, 2022

Saints fans don’t need to panic just yet, though. New Orleans is currently leading Atlanta, 14-6, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.