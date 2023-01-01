NFL World Reacts To The Teddy Bridgewater Injury

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback right now.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a finger injury during the second half of their game against the New England Patriots and has yet to come back in. He's currently questionable to return, according to the team.

This means it'll be the Skylar Thompson show until Bridgewater potentially comes back in. He'll look to lead the Dolphins to a comeback win as they've lost four in a row.

NFL fans feel bad that the injuries just continue to pile up for the Dolphins.

Things just went from bad to worse as the Dolphins' defense gave up a touchdown and are now down 23-14 with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

A Dolphins loss takes a "win and in" scenario out of the equation for them next week against the New York Jets.

You can watch the rest of this game on CBS.