NFL World Reacts To The Terry Bradshaw Controversy

Longtime FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw found himself in hot water this week, for an on-air comment he made about coworker Erin Andrews.

Bradshaw, who starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a complimentary comment about Andrews’ on-air outfit on Thursday night.

“You got your cowboy boots on and your shirt,” Bradshaw said. “You’re lookin’ good. That was nice. I enjoyed that interview.”

you can hear Terry Bradshaw mentally reading the HR email in real time pic.twitter.com/62iurlQC8W — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 15, 2021

Many fans believe that Bradshaw’s comment was creepy and cringeworthy.

Not everyone agrees with the controversy, though.

“Y’all need to stop! There was nothing inappropriate about his tone or his words. Simply gave her a compliment and the moved on. You guys should do the same…Move on,” one fan tweeted.

“He was only complimenting her on her western outfit because he likes western looks. Some of you are trying make something out of this that isn’t there. Anybody ask Erin Andrews if she thought it was inappropriate? She’s the only one that matters on this,” another fan added.

While there are surely many who agree with the above, there are others who believe this was inappropriate.

“Did anyone hear what Terry Bradshaw said to Erin Andrews? He went straight to how hot she looked in her cowboys boots while she was interviewing Devin White. He just said it out loud on National TV like it was okay,” another fan added.

Bradshaw will likely be back on the air on Sunday afternoon.

FOX’s pregame NFL show airs from noon E.T. until 1 p.m. E.T.