NFL World Reacts To The Throwback Peyton Manning Video

With the 2023 Pro Bowl set to begin next Thursday, the official Twitter account for the NFL shared a video of Peyton Manning participating in the QB Challenge.

Not only did Manning showcase his accuracy and arm strength in this skills competition, he proved that he's quite mobile too.

This QB Challenge finished with Manning throwing a 69-yard pass downfield. It was an impressive throw from the former No. 1 pick.

After seeing this video of Manning from 2000, fans are eager to see how the current generation of quarterbacks would perform in this skills challenge.

"They really need to bring back the QB challenge," one fan said.

"Can’t wait to see how the younger more talented QB’s go crazy on this challenge," another fan wrote.

"THEY NEED TO BRING THIS CHALLENGE BACK," a third fan demanded on Twitter.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will strictly consist of skills competitions and a flag football game.

Ironically enough, Peyton Manning will coach the AFC at the Pro Bowl.