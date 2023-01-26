NFL World Reacts To The Tim Brown Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 31: Tim Brown speaks onstage at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BET) Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are being considered as a top candidate to land Tom Brady as a free agent this offseason — but not everyone around the organization wants that to be the case.

Raiders legend Tim Brown recently said he doesn't want Brady to be the next starting quarterback in Vegas.

"I don't think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all," he said on the Maggie and Perloff show. "... Tom is starting to show that he's a little old... The league is going to a point where you have to have a quarterback who can move around."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from the 16-year Raiders wide receiver.

"The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since 2002. Tom Brady gracing them with his presence would be the best thing to happen to that organization in decades lmao," one fan wrote.

"TB12 is coming off consecutive 40+ TD seasons and is 2 years removed from a Super Bowl. You can, in fact, win with his style of play in today’s league," another said.

"If you take away options like Brady and Rodgers, you end up with Stidham or some other plan. Have fun with that," another added.

Brady, 45, is still mulling his options as he heads into another offseason of free agency. The Raiders are on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback after benching longtime QB1 Derek Carr late in the 2022 season.