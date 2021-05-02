Is Tim Tebow actually going to end up playing tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind following the news that broke prior to the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the legendary college football player was eyeing a professional comeback – at tight end.

“Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing,” Rapoport tweeted on Thursday. “Oh, and he’s a tight end now.”

The NFL world was pretty stunned by the news and continues to speculate about Tebow’s future. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was asked about Tebow over the weekend. Here’s what he had to say.

“Tim and I’ve talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic,” Meyer told reporters. “I was so busy, I didn’t give him the time. ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ and I didn’t know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that’s a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We’re going to revisit here in the near future. That’s how that all happened.”

FOX Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless is buying into the idea.

.@RealSkipBayless on Tim Tebow working out for the Jaguars: "This is for real. Nobody understands Tebow magic better than Urban Meyer." pic.twitter.com/KxfRKYspoR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 30, 2021

Others around the NFL are simply loving the drama that comes with the news.

Tim Tebow a tight end for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville & Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay? NFL remains the best reality show on turf. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 29, 2021

There is already a great connection between Meyer and Tebow, of course. That connection has potentially grown this year, with Meyer and Tebow becoming neighbors.

Urban Meyer Buys $2 Mil. Mansion 3 Doors Down from Tim Tebow Amid Tryout Reports https://t.co/OAiGbKfA9q — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2021

It remains to be seen if Tebow will actually play in Jacksonville, though. Meyer admitted that he needs some time to think everything over.

Urban Meyer just told Rich Eisen he needs to have a nice cold beer after the draft before he thinks about bringing Tim Tebow to Jacksonville — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 1, 2021

Tebow in Jacksonville – at tight end, with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the football – would certainly be a lot of fun to watch.