NFL World Reacts To The Titans’ Embarrassing Performance

Julio Jones on the field for the Titans.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans signals to the bench during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

About midway through the third quarter, the top-seeded Tennessee Titans find themselves down 16-6 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coming into the game, many thought that Tennessee would do more offensively, especially with the return of Derrick Henry in the backfield. However, that hasn’t been the case thus far. And a redbone interception by Ryan Tannehill certainly didn’t help matters.

The sports world was quick to jump all over the Titans on social media.

I’m not sure I’ve seen a worse showing from a team who had two weeks to prep for the game,” one fan said. “This is disgusting and frankly, embarrassing for every member of the Titans organization.”

“You see the Blitz coming! That’s a horrible play call!” former NBA center Kendrick Perkins said of Tannehill’s second interception. “Run the damn football. My God.”

This is just ridiculous,” tweeted Stephen A. Smith. “The Bengals are playing a helluva game but Ryan Tannehill is playing just awful for the Titans.” Saying, “He’s the problem. Just run the damn ball. He looks like a mistake waiting to happen.”

“The Titans playbook the rest of the game,” joked BetMGM.

Tennessee isn’t completely out of the game, maybe they can ride King Henry the rest of the way as he wears down the Bengals D.

