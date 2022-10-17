NFL World Reacts To The Todd Bowles Unhappy News

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the victim of Sunday's biggest upset around the NFL.

They fell to the 1-4 (now 2-4) Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18, and looked out of sync for the majority of the game. Their offense was stagnant and their defense also gave up a lot of 3rd and longs in the late stages of the game.

That led to head coach Todd Bowles going after his team during a press conference after the loss.

"I think guys who are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land," Bowles said. "You gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. We've been working hard but we've gotta work harder. The time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up."

The NFL community had a wide range of reactions to this quote.

"The bug issue is the play calling. That talent is there and the talent can definitely execute, but there needs to be effective play calling to get things running on all cylinders," one fan tweeted.

"I believe there’s a lot of truth to this. Going back to Devin White’s comments last week, it’s a reflection of leadership. There is a lack of urgency with this team. Lack of attention to detail. Coaches need to be accountable in this too," another fan tweeted.

The Bucs will have a chance to bounce back from this loss on Oct. 23 against the 1-5 Carolina Panthers.