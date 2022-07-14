NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 2022 Season News

Tom Brady continues to keep his future retirement date shrouded in mystery.

During a recent interview for his cover story with Variety magazine, Brady admitted that he's "very close" to the end of his career, but said he doesn't know exactly when he's going to hang up the cleats.

“I would say it’s year to year,” Brady said. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comment from Brady.

"I’m not going to believe Tom Brady is retiring until a season starts and he’s not on a roster," one fan wrote.

"Next year, he’s definitely playing for San Francisco, right?" another asked.

"I say he plays another 2 years max. He will retire a Miami Dolphin," another added.

This mindset was perfectly encapsulated earlier this offseason when Brady announced his retirement then quickly decided to return for at least the 2022 season.

When asked if he would retire after Super Bowl No. 8, Brady had this to say:

“I think that would obviously be the greatest way to end. I just have a competitive fire that got the best of me.”

Brady, who's still performing at an elite level, will turn 45 years old next month.