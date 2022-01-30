The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Contract News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom BradyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

So, is Tom Brady actually going to retire?

Probably. Maybe. We’ll see…

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that the legendary quarterback had decided to retire. Their report seemed to be confirmed by other outlets, including the NFL Network.

However, members of Brady’s camp – including his father – have since denied that the quarterback is retiring. While it might happen this offseason, Brady is reportedly not even close to making a decision.

The latest news about his contract may offer a pretty big reason to why that’s the case.

According to reports, Brady has a big bonus coming in early February. It seems unlikely that he would hang up his cleats – officially, anyway – before that.

NFL fans believe that to be a pretty big detail…

“And there it is. He’ll retire after the Super Bowl to make sure it doesn’t seem so obvious,” one fan predicted.

“Good info here. Certainly seems like we will be waiting for the official word Feb. 5th,” another fan admitted.

“Circle February 5th on your calendar,” another fan wrote.

Brady, 44, is coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While he can still play at a high level, it appears his time in the National Football League is coming to an end.

But maybe not right this second…

