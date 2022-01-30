NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Contract News

So, is Tom Brady actually going to retire?

Probably. Maybe. We’ll see…

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that the legendary quarterback had decided to retire. Their report seemed to be confirmed by other outlets, including the NFL Network.

However, members of Brady’s camp – including his father – have since denied that the quarterback is retiring. While it might happen this offseason, Brady is reportedly not even close to making a decision.

The latest news about his contract may offer a pretty big reason to why that’s the case.

According to reports, Brady has a big bonus coming in early February. It seems unlikely that he would hang up his cleats – officially, anyway – before that.

FWIW: $15M of Tom Brady’s $20M signing bonus from last March is set to be paid out February 4th, 2022. Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 29, 2022

NFL fans believe that to be a pretty big detail…

“And there it is. He’ll retire after the Super Bowl to make sure it doesn’t seem so obvious,” one fan predicted.

“Good info here. Certainly seems like we will be waiting for the official word Feb. 5th,” another fan admitted.

“Circle February 5th on your calendar,” another fan wrote.

All about the Benjamin$$$$ for Tom Brady? Of course. https://t.co/grpALAnapE — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 29, 2022

Brady, 44, is coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While he can still play at a high level, it appears his time in the National Football League is coming to an end.

But maybe not right this second…