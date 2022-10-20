NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Decision News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Chris Simms made headlines when he suggested that Tom Brady would be more likely to walk away mid-season than Aaron Rodgers.

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” said Simms.

“It seems like, and I don’t know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read."

It didn't take long for Brady to respond to that statement.

“No retirement in my future," Brady announced.

Fans flocked to social media to react to Brady's response about his future.

"This dude will die on the football field. A true legend," one fan said.

"Really wonder if he goes until he truly can't go anymore if the divorce rumors are true," suggested another.

"The way the NFC look I get it," joked a third.

Will Brady ever retire?