NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Huddle Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady wasn't interested in having a camera on him while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huddled up.

A FOX camera panned to him as a graphic was showing his career stats against the Cleveland Browns when Brady told it to go away.

Brady is 7-1 against the Browns and has thrown 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions in those eight games against them.

Here's the video:

This led to some NFL fans having some hilarious reactions on social media.

"Give me space fellas, it’s first down and I gotta hand the ball off. - Brady probably," another tweet read.

So far, Brady has thrown for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Bucs try and hold off the Browns late in the fourth quarter. If they're able to, they'd improve to 6-5 on the season.

You can see the rest of this game on FOX (if it's on in your region).