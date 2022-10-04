NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The Tampa Bay quarterback is expected to play through this issue, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on.

Brady seemed to suffer this injury during the second quarter of Sunday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After he was strip-sacked by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, the 45-year-old QB came up holding his throwing shoulder.

He played through the rest of the game and finished the contest with 385 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ll be alright.” Brady said after the game.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Should’ve just stayed retired," one fan wrote.

"Nothing is minor at 45," another said.

"That hit he took the other day was crazy, you could see him in discomfort," another added.

Brady is expected to take the field for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.