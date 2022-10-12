NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Investment News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that Tom Brady is making an interesting investment decision in another sport.

According to Front Office Sports, Brady is part of a group set to buy a Major League Pickleball franchise. Six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters is also part of the ownership team.

Fans weren't exactly sure what to say about the news. Some suggested it could be a bad investment for the star quarterback.

"Maybe this a hot take, but this feels like a terrible investment - pickleball is incredibly fun to play, but is going to be much less exciting to watch," one fan said.

Others have seen the pickleball movement explode in recent months, with LeBron James and Drew Brees among those who have invested.

"The Pickleball movement cant be stopped I’m afraid," said another fan.

"Adding 'pickleball expansion team' to my list of signs of an impending recession," joked a third.

What do you think about the move?