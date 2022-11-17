NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Movie Trailer

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs towards the bench before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, Paramount released the first official trailer for "80 for Brady." The movie follows four lifelong Patriots fans who travel to Super Bowl LI to watch Tom Brady.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field play the Patriots fans who are at the center of this story. The film is directed by Kyle Marvin.

At one point during the trailer, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a brief appearance. We'd imagine the dialogue involving him will be hilarious.

Of course, Brady plays himself in this movie. The end of the trailer shows him hyping up his teammates.

Although this comedy could end up being a delight to watch, the early reactions to the trailer aren't that positive.

"WTF…. Probably will still end up watching," one person commented.

"I’m gonna get drunk and watch the hell out of this," another person wrote.

"I can't believe this is real," a third person tweeted.

Brady's production company, 199 Productions, is responsible for "80 for Brady."

This film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.