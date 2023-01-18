NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Offseason Rumor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's football future is sure to be one of the biggest topics of the NFL offseason. And according to CBS' Josina Anderson, that future could reside back in the AFC.

"I'm told the Raiders are still working through their options at quarterback," Anderson reported. "They have not made a decision on the exact path, at this time. The expectation is they'll explore the Tom Brady option in due time as 'one' of those paths, per league source."

The NFL world reacted to the Brady/Raiders rumor on Wednesday.

"How it should be," a fan said. "No rush."

"After seeing Brady Monday night, they should just keep Carr," another replied.

"I hate it here," another tweeted.

"Makes perfect sense," a user said. "Vegas is where all the aging stars go to squeeze the last drops out of their careers."

Could a Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels reunion be in the works?