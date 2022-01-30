NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Punishment News

It’s not too often that Tom Brady gets flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But that was the case in last week’s divisional round playoff game between the Bucs and Rams.

Brady was seen going after referee Shawn Hochuli after his lip was bloodied. Per NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero, the league won’t be taking any action against Brady for the exchange.

“The NFL didn’t fine Bucs QB Tom Brady for his run-in with referee Shawn Hochuli after a hit bloodied his lip last week,” Pelissero tweeted. Noting, “Hochuli said he flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct because he ‘got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language.’ But no fine.”

The NFL world was quick to react on social media.

“Tom Brady faking retirement news to avoid a fine is a power move,” tweeted Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

“Ahh now that he knows he’s not getting fined he’s unretiring I see,” joked the New York Post‘s Jeremy Layton.

“No fine for this but god forbid the cheetah throws up the [peace sign],” one user tweeted.

“They should have fined Hochuli for being a big ol’ baby,” remarked USA Today’s Luke Easterling.

Brady’s NFL future still remains up in the air after many in his camp denied ESPN’s report that the QB has come to a decision on his retirement.