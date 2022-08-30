NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Ring Fraud News

On Monday, a New Jersey man was sentenced to three years in prison for posing as a former New England Patriots player to acquire Super Bowl rings as "gifts" for Tom Brady's family.

25-year-old Scott Spina reportedly attempted to fraudulently order three rings with the name "Brady" on them in order to flip them for huge profit. He ended up selling one for over $300,000 before confessing to his crimes.

The NFL world reacted to the news on social media.

"RING FRAUD," commented Brian Grubb in all-caps.

"How does one pose as an NFL player???????" another user asked.

"Wonder if he said he was James Thrash."

"I feel for the ex player who had to sell his ring," another said.

"The perpetrator was deflated," another joked.

Prior to the Brady rings, Spina reportedly obtained and flipped a ring for $63,000.