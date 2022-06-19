NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Rookie Dinner Story

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to throw during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has never had a reputation of going easy on rookies and younger players on the field. And apparently during his days in New England, that extended to team dinners.

On a recent episode of "The Pivot" podcast, former NFL running back Fred Taylor, who had a brief stop with the Pats, shared a story of what the seven-time Super Bowl champ would do to the young guys on some of their nights out.

Tom [Brady] would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, say goodnight.

The NFL world reacted to Taylor's story of Tom running up the bill on social media.

"Not savage, pathetic," commented a PFF analyst. "Not sure how anyone can condone this..."

"Nah wouldn't happen on my watch..." said another user.

"Sounds like a dick."

"How is this an acceptable thing to do?" asked another.

"If this is true it’s honestly high school levels of corny. Just acting like a dick for absolutely zero reason," another fan tweeted. "Grown ass man doing this lmao."

"Seems like a douchebag."

"The average NFL career is 3 years," a fan pointed out. "Making rookies spend thousands of dollars isn’t cute, it’s abusive."

"This is hazing," another replied. "Why is it still an acceptable practice in sports? Just because athletes have more money than a typical person it doesn't excuse bullying and intimidation. Just stop."

Imagining the looks on those rookies faces when the bill came out and Tom was gone...