NFL World Reacts To The 'Trash' Celebration Callout

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted by one member of the New York Giants during yesterday's loss and the let the rest of the world know it today.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Saturday admonished Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux for doing a snow angel celebration after his sack on quarterback Nick Foles that wound up injuring the former Super Bowl MVP. He called the celebration "tasteless" and "trash."

"Yeah, tasteless from the celebration afterwards. Just trash. Not a fan of it at all," Saturday said.

Saturday took it a step further, expressing some disappointment that his own players didn't try to take matters into their own hands after that happened.

"We protect our own... I've been here a long time, so I'm just gonna tread lightly. Obviously I didn't like it at all and that's where I'll leave it."

But if Jeff Saturday is looking for sympathy, he's not going to find any on Twitter. Right now he's getting roasted by the wider football world for being a crybaby:

Kayvon Thibodeaux is probably going to get a letter from the NFL informing him of a fine in the days to come. But in the moment it didn't look like he was celebrating the fact that he injured Foles - he didn't seem to notice that at all.

Next week will in all likelihood be Jeff Saturday's final game as the team's interim head coach though. He's trying to leave a good impression before he goes.

It won't save his job. Or at least, it shouldn't.