NFL World Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Contract News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, it's become increasingly popular for athletes to take some of their contract money as cryptocurrency.

There has been a cryptocurrency boom over the past few years, which made it a potentially lucrative decision. However, those currencies are also more likely to fluctuate in value.

As of this week, one NFL quarterback is out almost $16 million thanks to cryptocurrencies losing value over the past few months. That quarterback is none other than Trevor Lawrence.

The former No. 1 overall pick opted to have his signing bonus paid in crypto, which has become a problem for him.

According to a report from Coin Journal, Lawrence has lost 62.7-percent of the value on his signing bonus.

Fans couldn't help but react to the news.

"You’re getting paid millions of dollars to throw a ball and decide to take your salary in fake computer money. Guess that’s the kind of economics 101 they’re teaching over at Clemson," one fan said.

"Whew, that is some DUUUUUVAAALLL energy there by Trevor Lawrence. Guess who will be playing hard to get those bonuses now..." another fan said.

Lawrence has plenty of other revenue streams, so he's likely not hurting for money. However, to lose more than $15 million can't be an easy pill to swallow either.

Perhaps the value of his signing bonus will increase over the next few years.