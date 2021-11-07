The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Injury News

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to snaps the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

A tough season in Jacksonville got even tougher for the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the team’s lone bright spots in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer, left Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent leg injury.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson, appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

It didn’t look good.

Lawrence was down in pain for a while before eventually getting helped off the field and into the locker room.

The Jaguars quarterback appeared to suffer the injury when his ankle was stepped on by one of his offensive linemen.

Thankfully for the Jaguars, the injury might not be too serious.

Lawrence is reportedly already back on the sideline with his helmet on. Perhaps he’ll be good to go for the second half.

Jacksonville and Buffalo are tied, 6-6, on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is airing on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.