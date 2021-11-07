NFL World Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Injury News

A tough season in Jacksonville got even tougher for the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the team’s lone bright spots in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer, left Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent leg injury.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson, appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

It didn’t look good.

Trevor Lawrence went to the locker room after hurting his ankle and his questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/tbexWkKa1V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

Lawrence was down in pain for a while before eventually getting helped off the field and into the locker room.

The Jaguars quarterback appeared to suffer the injury when his ankle was stepped on by one of his offensive linemen.

Trevor Lawrence ankle injury. Stepped on by his own offensive lineman. pic.twitter.com/Cgti7IOqkq — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 7, 2021

Thankfully for the Jaguars, the injury might not be too serious.

Lawrence is reportedly already back on the sideline with his helmet on. Perhaps he’ll be good to go for the second half.

Trevor Lawrence is back on the sideline. Helmet on. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 7, 2021

Jacksonville and Buffalo are tied, 6-6, on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is airing on CBS.