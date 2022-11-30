NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Kyler Murray Report

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals could have a mess on their hands if one former teammate's comments hold true.

Chopping it up on his "All Things Covered" podcast with former NFL corner Bryant McFadden, eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson had a damning statement on the Cards QB.

Saying flat-out, "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray."

The NFL world reacted to Pat Pete's

"Not even a Cardinals fan and I can’t wait for the Kyler and Kliff experiment to end. They clearly hate each other," a user laughed.

"Alright, unless I’m mistaken this is the first time a teammate has outwardly supported the negative locker room narrative around Kyler, so that’s something," another replied. "That said, it also seems like Murray has improved in that regard quite a bit since Peterson left."

"Spicy P2," a fan laughed.

"P2 back at it again... I don't think any of us are surprised by the CB's chatter at this point," commented Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake.

"Kyler starting to seem like a terrible franchise leader."

Can't help but wonder what the Cardinals' offseason will look like with so many reports on the friction between the head coach and quarterback.