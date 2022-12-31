NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

For the second time this season, the NFL and NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' handling of head injuries for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was placed under concussion protocol earlier this week after suffering a head injury during last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins QB is believed to have suffered the concussion during the first half, but he played the remainder of the game.

That being said, the NFL investigation found that the Dolphins had no knowledge of Tua's concussion until the following day.

“The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day," the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this ruling.

"The Dolphins did nothing wrong on xmas day. Tua just sucked, which happens sometimes when you're a mid QB. It's okay to say so!" one fan wrote.

"So, the Dolphins organization did not fail him. Who would have thought that? Oh, me. Go Dolphins!" another said.

"The hit didn't look that bad in real time, he wasn't stumbling, and no one seemed to suspect anything until the next day. It's unfortunate, but it happens," another added.

"Maybe they need to change the concussion protocol before Tua's quality of life is permanently affected..." another wrote.

Tua will not play in the Dolphins' Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.