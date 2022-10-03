NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Decision News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

One of the first things that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa asked of head coach Mike McDaniel after recovering from his concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals was when he'd be able to play again. We got a partial answer today.

Speaking to the media on Monday, McDaniel ruled Tua out for Sunday's Week 5 tilt with the rival New York Jets. He said that Tua is still in the league's concussion protocol.

In Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, Tua hit his head and back on the turf hard and had difficulty moving afterwards. He was allowed to finish the game after doctors decided that it was a back injury and not a head injury.

But this past Thursday against the Bengals, he suffered another head and neck injury that caused a concussion so bad that he had to be hospitalized.

NFL fans were not at all surprised that McDaniel ruled Tua out this quickly. Some feel that it should have been a given as McDaniel couldn't possibly be allowed to play him three games in a row after the injury he suffered:

In the interim, Teddy Bridgewater will be the starter for the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater finished Thursday's game against the Bengals and looked pretty solid, completing 61-percent of his passes for 193 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

That kind of production should be enough for the Dolphins to stay competitive or even keep winning while Tua is out.

The Dolphins play the New Jets this Sunday at 1 pm ET. The game will air on CBS.