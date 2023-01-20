NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

Tua Tagovailoa seems to be returning to the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

On Friday, the third-year wide receiver shared this message on Twitter:

"When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Tua.

"This man bout to take over next year," one fan wrote.

"My quarterback! Coming back with a vengeance! Can’t wait to silence the haters in 23!" another said.

"Why football players all gotta be so cryptic with their tweets?? This s--t gotta be purposeful," another added.

There's been heavy speculation regarding Tua's NFL future after he suffered multiple serious head injuries during the 2022 season. That being said, the Dolphins have already committed to what they hope will be a healthy Tagovailoa in 2023.

Before his concussions knocked him off track, Tua was in the midst of a potentially MVP-caliber season. We'll see if he can get back to that level when he returns next year.