NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Wife News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man.

"Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

Neither Tua, nor his new wife, Annah Gore, have posted anything about the other to their respective social media channels. However, court documents show they're officially married.

Fans loved the news. Some diehard Dolphins fans are hoping he'll earn a second ring in just a few months.

"Getting that second ring in February," a fan said.

A quick search on Gore's social media channels show that she attended Alabama, likely where the couple met. It's unclear how long they've been together or when they were engaged in the first place.

It's been a great offseason for Tua, who now gets to throw the ball to star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

This moment, however, holds a little bit more significance.