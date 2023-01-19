NFL World Reacts To The 'Tuck Rule' Anniversary

ABC Monday Night Football sideline commentator Melissa Stark interviews quarterback Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. on 09/09/2002. The Patriots beat the Steelers 30-14. ©Robert E. Klein (Photo by Robert Klein/Getty Images)

21 years ago today, one of the most controversial plays in NFL history helped give birth to the greatest dynasty in NFL history: The Tuck Rule.

The "Tuck Rule Game" was the 2002 AFC Divisional game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders at Foxboro Stadium. Tom Brady was in his first year as a starter after an early season injury to Drew Bledsoe.

The cold weather and crushing snow kept the game low-scoring but in the fourth quarter with the Raiders leading 13-10, Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson seemingly sacked Brady and forced a fumble that would have iced the game for the Raiders. However, the referees reviewed and ruled it an incomplete pass due to the "Tuck Rule."

The Patriots went on to tie the game in regulation and win in overtime en route to their first Super Bowl win.

For Patriots fans, the Tuck Rule anniversary is a day of celebration:

The controversy has always been whether Brady's arm was actually going forward in a passing motion. Some have pointed out that his arm was merely extended but not in the process of making a throw.

Nevertheless, what happened happened and the NFL world has not been the same since.

In years since the Tuck Rule Game, the rule has been brought into effect pretty frequently. Some fumbles have been overturned and ruled incompletions while others have been made to stand as fumbles.

Is the Tuck Rule Game the most controversial call of all-time?