NFL World Reacts To The Tyreek Hill Death Threat News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked who had a stronger arm, Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill wasted no time admitted the answer is Mahomes, but also insisted that Tagovailoa is the more accurate quarterback. According to Hill, that comment was enough to earn death threats from fans.

During Episode 2 of his podcast It Needed To Be Said, Hill revealed fans had some rash responses on his social media posts. “Every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said on Tuesday.

Most of the NFL fans out there know this is irresponsible and reckless behavior.

"Tyreek Hill receiving death threats over liking Tua’s accuracy and ball placement more than Mahomes is utterly ridiculous. This is exactly why I’ve reigned it in on social media over the last while now - my time is better spent with my family or on my show than toxicity," one fan said.

"That’s stepping over the line," said another Dolphins blog.

"This is exactly why I was telling people on this app to chill out/to stop caring about what he said… it’s never this serious," said a third fan.

Hopefully the fans that made the threats are brought some sort of justice for their ridiculous actions.