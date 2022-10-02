NFL World Reacts To The Tyrod Taylor Injury News

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Giants find themselves down both of their quarterbacks on Sunday.

After Daniel Jones exited with an injury, backup Tyrod Taylor also went out. And now he reportedly is being evaluated for a concussin, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world reacted to the Tyrod news on social media.

"GOODNESS," one user replied in all-caps.

"Bruh this sport is horrible," another said.

"Venmo me concession money and I’ll play QB."

"BRUH," cried another fan. "What did Tyrod do to deserve this."

"Now warming up at QB for the Giants:"

"If the only thing that comes from the Tua situation is that the neurologists default to diagnosing a concussion, then that's an improvement," another said.

"Man Tyrod can’t catch a break. Love that guy and he’ll always be a Buffalo Bill for life."

Jones is back in the game but his ankle is heavily wrapped.