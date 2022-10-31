NFL World Reacts To The Tyron Smith Return News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news regarding star offensive lineman Tyron Smith on Monday.

According to Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, Smith is expected to return in about three-to-four weeks. Jones also said that the team hasn't decided about future lineup changes or rotations.

Smith has yet to place this season due to a knee/leg injury that he suffered before the regular season started. He's been rehabbing off the field but has yet to practice with the team since he got hurt.

Still, fans are excited about his eventual return before the regular season ends.

Getting Smith back for December, which is the start of the stretch run for every NFL season, would be massive for the Cowboys. He's added protection for quarterback Dak Prescott and is also a strong run-blocker.

We'll have to see when he returns to the practice field.