NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL player Doug Flutie attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985.

Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election.

Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job Walker has done.

"I’m so proud of him, we’re all so proud of him for all he’s gone through and what he’s done," Flutie said of Walker.

Flutie's decision to support Walker has been met with a lot of pushback on Twitter.

"I saw the Boston College quarterback supporting this guy and thought well well well. Lost respect," one fan said.

"Saw Doug Flutie trending. Maaan...the disappointment," a second fan wrote. "We don't know these people really are."

Another fan harshly referred to Flutie as a "washed up nobody that has been clawing at the lost fame of a mediocre professional football career for decades."

Flutie was considered a fan favorite in the NFL, winning Comeback Player of the Year and earning Pro Bowl honors in 1998.

It appears Flutie lost a few fans because of his political ties.