NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Josh Gordon News

In a sudden, yet not totally surprising move, the Tennessee Titans have released former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Titans have let Gordon go after failing to record any stats in two games played. The team has yet to confirm the announcement.

Gordon joined the Titans on September 1 as a member of the practice squad after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. He saw 25 snaps for the Titans.

Some NFL fans are already making suggestions for where Gordon can go next. Titans fans are lamenting that the move isn't even to bring in another big-name receiver. Still others are lamenting Gordon's inability to do much since his magical 2013 season.

Josh Gordon had one of the most incredible breakout seasons for a wide receiver ever in 2013. He led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards and 117.6 yards per game that year despite missing two games.

But injuries, suspensions and poor play have limited him to just 47 games since 2014. He's played for four different NFL teams and even the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League since then.

At 31 years of age, Gordon might be hitting the wall soon. He won't get many more chances unless he can start flashing his 2013 skill again.

