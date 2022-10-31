NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Keenan Allen News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's been a bit of a messy 2022 season for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen has only played in two games this season, one in October and one in September. He's battled a hamstring injury and that continued on Monday when he missed practice yet again.

This comes just one week after Allen only had two receptions for 11 yards in the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Before that, the only game that he had played in was on Sept. 11 (Week 1) against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This led to a lot of negative reactions from the NFL community.

Chargers fans will be hoping that Allen returns to practice at some point later this week as they get set to face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.