NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Von Miller Update

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for at least the next four games.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bills announced they placed Miller on Injured Reserve. He'll be out for tonight's game against the New England Patriots and the next three games after that.

"We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is," general manager Brandon Beane said. "We don’t want to rush him back. This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run."

Fans flocked to social media once the news broke. They're hoping Miller will be back soon, but are glad the team is opening up a roster spot in the meantime.

"IT is 4 weeks. Let him rest up; use the roster spot for someone else the next 4 weeks. Im bummed...but hoping he's back," one fan said.

"There was no way he has playing it at least the next 2 games, likely 3 so it’s really just one additional week. Opens a roster spot," added another.

Miller will be eligible to return for Buffalo's January 2 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.