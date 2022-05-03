NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer, FOX Drama

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It appears some members of the Fox Sports family aren't too pleased by the idea of scorned head coach Urban Meyer returning to the network.

According to reports from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports on Tuesday, some current contributors for the Fox Sports team are "opposed" to welcoming back Meyer after his "embarrassing" NFL coaching stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Many viewers seem to have similar opinions to the dissenting Fox Sports employees.

"Putting the guy with the personality of a potato on TV again…" one fan wrote.

"Must be nice to be a complete sh--bag and just keep getting opportunities and more money than I know what to do with," another added.

Meyer's first season as an NFL head coach came to an abrupt halt after going 2-11 to start the year in Jacksonville. Though his win-loss record certainly didn't help, several alleged controversies also contributed to his short-lived stint as the Jags' lead man.

In addition to the infamous Columbus bar video that captured Meyer dancing with a young woman after a Jags loss, the 57-year-old coach also reportedly belittled his players/assistant coaches and allegedly kicked one of his players during a preseason game.

Despite this reported opposition from Fox Sports employees, Meyer is reportedly "deep in negotiations" with the Network about reclaiming his former job. Prior to his hiring in Jacksonville, the former college football coach spent two years as an analyst for "Big Noon Kickoff."

“I love Fox, I love their team and their guys," Meyer said back in April. "There’s nothing been finalized yet, but yeah, I plan on going back and doing that. I really enjoyed that.”