NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Sideline Photo

Urban Meyer was a very emotional college football head coach. The three-time national title-winning head coach appeared to live and die with his team’s success during games. Photos of Meyer during and after wins and losses often went viral on social media.

If you thought Meyer would change in the National Football League, you are very wrong.

Meyer, in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been incredibly emotional on the field during games.

This was especially true on Sunday, when Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright drilled a long field goal. The kick looked like it was going to miss at first, but it eventually hooked in.

Meyer was a glass case of emotion.

This was the reaction after they MADE the kick. https://t.co/47x0RtXtSM — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 17, 2021

NFL fans think it’s a little weird.

“Maybe he was hoping they’d miss and he’d get fired?” former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz joked.

“Is it just me or does he look disappointed that the kick went in? Maybe thinking 0-6 would have gotten him the boot,” another fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, appreciate the vulnerability.

“GOT TO ROOT FOR THIS GUY! A rough few weeks. A win would really help Urban and Jags. Let’s do this for team and coach,” one fan wrote.

Meyer could be even more emotional soon.

The Jaguars and the Dolphins are tied, 20-20, with less than a minute to play. The game is airing on CBS.