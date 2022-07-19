NFL World Reacts To The Vikings' Quarterback Release

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 3: Helmets belonging to the Minnesota Vikings are seen during a rookie minicamp on May 3, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings announced the release of a veteran quarterback.

The Vikings released former Iowa standout Nate Stanley. The former seventh-round pick will now be free to sign with other NFL teams or perhaps continue his career elsewhere.

Not all fans felt bad for Stanley and instead decided to crack some jokes.

"Damn… thought he could really push for QB 1 this year," one fan joked.

One fan thinks Stanley could turn to the XFL for his future in football.

"I think he could be a star in the XFL 3.0 if he elects to go that route. I liked him as a prospect," the fan said.

Other fans are hoping the move paves the way for one particular offensive lineman.

"Please tell me it's JC Tretter time," a fan said.

The Vikings will push forward with a quarterback room consisting of Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion.