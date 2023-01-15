NFL World Reacts To The Vikings vs. Giants Announcement

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In an effort to ensure maximum ratings for all three games on today's "Super Wildcard Weekend," the NFL is calling an audible on the upcoming Vikings-Giants game.

The league has just announced that the game is being moved from its initial starting time of 4:30 pm ET to 4:50 pm ET. That decision is a result of the ongoing Bills-Dolphins game going well past what would have been kickoff time at Bank of America Stadium.

The Bills-Dolphins game was still in the middle of the fourth quarter when the Vikings-Giants game should have kicked off. It's an obvious attempt to try and keep fans from switching from CBS to FOX or vice-versa.

While the news may be a disappointment to fans inside of the stadium, the wider NFL world appreciates the league not forcing them to choose between the two games. Though a few are a bit annoyed that the league didn't play their schedule better and that the game is dragging out so long:

As some have pointed out, there's no guarantee that the delay will be enough to ensure that the Bills-Dolphins game is over before the Vikings-Giants game kicks off.

Maybe it wasn't such a good idea for the NFL to schedule three consecutive games in one day when they can't predict exactly how long they're going to take...

Which game will you tune into if they wind up overlapping?