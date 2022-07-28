NFL World Reacts To The Viral Derrick Henry Photo

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball and avoids the tackle from Jarrod Wilson #26 of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 42-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

At this point, almost everyone in the world has seen a workout video from Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

He makes lifting ridiculous amounts of weight look ridiculously easy. That's why, when he wears a cutoff shirt, photos of him tend to go viral on social media.

That was the case once again this afternoon. A photo of Henry wearing an Eddie George cutoff shirt went viral and fans couldn't believe how jacked he is.

"I can’t believe ppl try to tackle him for a paycheck," one fan said.

"If I fought this man in a duel 100 times. I would lose 100 times," another fan said.

Others joked that he needs to stay jacked so he can help carry the Titans offense.

"He better stay big, he has to carry that offense somehow," a fan said.

Henry will be a busy man once again this season as he tries to help lead the Titans back to the playoffs.