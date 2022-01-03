The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Week 18 Schedule News

A closeup of Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr pointing with one finger during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday night the NFL announced its reworked Week 18 schedule. Which includes a Saturday doubleheader and the final NBC Sunday Night Football game of the year.

All three game of the games have big playoff implications. And arguably none are bigger than the Sunday night finale between the Raiders and Chargers. Which is a win-and-in affair.

Adam Schefter of ESPN posted the entirety of the the revised Week 18 schedule to Twitter on Monday.

Football fans across social media gave their thoughts on the NFL’s decision to amend the schedule.

“The Chiefs playing Saturday is good,” one fan replied. “I like it.”

This is great for the [Bengals],” commented another fan. Saying, “They will know by Saturday night whether or not the 1 seed is still available and, if the Chiefs lose, can follow the score of the Titans game to see how much they want to play the starters against Cleveland.”

“Man, those Saturday games are bruuuuutal,” remarked another.

There’s sure to be some scoreboard watching come this weekend, with playoff berths and division titles on the line. Should be a fun one when the final week of the NFL regular season kicks-off Saturday evening.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.