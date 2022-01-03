NFL World Reacts To The Week 18 Schedule News

On Sunday night the NFL announced its reworked Week 18 schedule. Which includes a Saturday doubleheader and the final NBC Sunday Night Football game of the year.

All three game of the games have big playoff implications. And arguably none are bigger than the Sunday night finale between the Raiders and Chargers. Which is a win-and-in affair.

Adam Schefter of ESPN posted the entirety of the the revised Week 18 schedule to Twitter on Monday.

Revised and reworked Saturday and Sunday night NFL schedule for Week 18: pic.twitter.com/0UjfK5qe3v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

Football fans across social media gave their thoughts on the NFL’s decision to amend the schedule.

“The Chiefs playing Saturday is good,” one fan replied. “I like it.”

The Chiefs playing Saturday is good. I like it. https://t.co/Dzwn2wAXl3 — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) January 3, 2022

This is great for the [Bengals],” commented another fan. Saying, “They will know by Saturday night whether or not the 1 seed is still available and, if the Chiefs lose, can follow the score of the Titans game to see how much they want to play the starters against Cleveland.”

This is great for the @Bengals. They will know by Saturday night whether or not the 1 seed is still available and, if the Chiefs lose, can follow the score of the Titans game to see how much they want to play the starters against Cleveland #RuleTheJungle https://t.co/EFysFlmnKT — Griffin Harris (@griffinharris28) January 3, 2022

“Man, those Saturday games are bruuuuutal,” remarked another.

Man, those Saturday games are bruuuuutal https://t.co/ZG1hbMhmqu — Daniel Marino (Boosted) (@DanRMarino) January 3, 2022

There’s sure to be some scoreboard watching come this weekend, with playoff berths and division titles on the line. Should be a fun one when the final week of the NFL regular season kicks-off Saturday evening.