NFL World Reacts To The Wild Card Television Ratings

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The ratings for the NFL's wild-card playoff games were released on Wednesday.

The most-watched game ended up being the Giants-Vikings contest. It peaked at 33.2 million viewers when it was on FOX.

After that, the Dolphins-Bills game had 30.8 million viewers, while the Cowboys-Buccaneers game had 30.6 million viewers.

In terms of which game had the lowest ratings, that belonged to the Chargers-Jaguars game. That game only had 20.6 million viewers.

Here are the full ratings:

Shortly after the ratings were revealed, the NFL community chimed in with their takes.

"A NY team and the Cowboys are highly rated games? No surprise. The Dolphins and Bills get a big number in a bad time slot? That is a little surprising," one tweet read.

"Folks frequently fall into trap of thinking prime time games are prime time for NFL. Prime time for NFL is late afternoon on Sundays," Neil Best tweeted.

We'll have to see how those rankings stack up to the divisional round, which is set to take place this weekend.