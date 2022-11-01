NFL World Reacts To The Wild Trade Deadline News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NFL's trade deadline has spurred more moves today than perhaps any of the past 20 years - at least moves of significance.

Days after the San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, there have been a handful of wild moves. The Denver Broncos traded star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

Just moments later, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons. Not long after that, the Dolphins made another move, trading for running back Jeff Wilson Jr - of the 49ers.

Fans can't believe the incredible deals being made before the deadline.

"NFL trade deadline->Any other sport trade deadline," Dov Kleiman said.

"This trade deadline is drunk," The Spun's Chris Rosvoglou said in response to the Calvin Ridley trade.

"This is the greatest NFL trade deadline I’ve ever seen," said another fan.

Seemingly no team - besides the Green Bay Packers, of course - is out of the running on a major trade.

Even the Chicago Bears made a big deal for wide receiver Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who will be next?