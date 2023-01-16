NFL World Reacts To The Wink Martindale Announcement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 30: Defensive coordinator Don Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have a defensive coach in mind for their head coach opening.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts have requested permission to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Martindale's defense did a great job on Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson only had 47 yards on seven receptions.

The Giants' defense also held Kirk Cousins to less than 300 yards through the air.

The NFL community was quick with their reactions to this report.

"Well, Ballard is certainly interviewing lots of candidates. Let’s see if Irsay lets him hire any of them," one tweet read.

"Ballard will have 12-15 candidates at the end of this. ALL of them or better qualified and suited for the HC position in Indy. It will be malpractice if Irsay tries to sell the fan base that Saturday is a better fit than all of them," another tweet read.

Do you think Martindale would be a good fit with the Colts?