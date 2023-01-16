NFL World Reacts To The Zac Taylor Postgame Video

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Zac Taylor was fired up following the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

The Bengals' head coach went around Cincinnati after the win to hand out game balls to lucky fans. He started doing it last season and it's carried over into this season.

The NFL community loves this from Taylor.

"We love this because of these kinds of gestures. Zac continually shows the fans how much we matter. Phil Castellini could learn a thing or two here," one fan tweeted.

"Zac Taylor is an absolute treasure. He represents Cincy so well and couldn't be prouder to have him as our coach," another tweet read.

Taylor will look to do this again next weekend after they take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.