NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Mom Update

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has earned all of the criticism he's received this season. But someone decided to try and drag Wilson's mother Lisa into his mess of a season.

Recently a leaked DM was released of a Jets fan messaging Lisa with a backhanded apology for fan behavior during Thursday's loss, but also decrying Zach for causing the "the most pain and agony out of any player in sports history."

Lisa Wilson clapped back by declaring "It's not possibly for anyone to be successful here (in New York). Your fan base is toxic. Merry Christmas."

As silly of a reply from Mrs. Wilson that was, the behavior by the fan was totally inappropriate. And the wider NFL world is calling out the fan for being a jerk to her.

Clearly Lisa Wilson is as fed up with New York as New York is with Zach Wilson. In just two years Wilson has gone from the golden child to being on the verge of never playing for the Jets again.

Aggravating matters is the report that the Jets will move on from Wilson in the 2023 offseason.

So at the very least, the Wilson family won't have to spend eight or nine weeks per year in a city where there's mutual hatred between them.

Who was more in the wrong here: Lisa Wilson or the fan?