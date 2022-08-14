NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Surgery News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have avoided an ACL injury after an awkward fall in New York's preseason opener. However, coach Robert Saleh says "he’s not out of the woods" yet.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Zach Wilson [is] flying to Los Angeles to undergo his knee procedure."

Adding that the team is "optimistic" about the meniscus tear but they won't know until doctors get in there.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

"I’m not not nervous about all of this," one user replied.

"Uhm," a Jets fan laughed.

"Also, Jets are really signaling that this weekend's good news wasn't all that good," tweeted Mike Tanier.

"Too bad there are no hospitals or doctors in New York," another commented.

"I strongly suggest Rudolph for a 5th rounder just to be on the safe side. That's just me caring about all parties involved," said a concerned Steelers fan.

"If he ends up missing more than 4 weeks I’m gonna lose it."

Hang in there, Jets fans.