NFL World Reacts To The Zack Martin Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys have had all kinds of injuries on their offense to start the season and have struggled to find stability on the offensive line. Unfortunately, it looks like more issues are coming.

According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, star right guard Zack Martin appeared to be grabbing his right ankle after a play in today's game against the Washington Commanders.

Martin collided with rookie left tackle Tyler Smith on the play in question. In a follow-up tweet, Gehlken noted that Martin was able to walk to the sideline on his own power.

Cowboys fans are already fearing the worst though. The last thing they want after the injuries they've already suffered is for Martin - their seven-time Pro Bowler - going down:

Zack Martin did not miss a single snap through the first three games of the season. In fact, he has barely missed any snaps since last season.

We'll find out soon what the full extent of Martin's injury is. But with Tyron Smith and Conor McGovern hurt along with star quarterback Dak Prescott, it has taken every ounce of willpower the team has to stay productive ono offense.

Dallas lead Washington 15-10 at the end of the third quarter.

